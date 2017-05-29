Conneaut Lake News

Council needs permit to begin downtown beautification work

Written by Roseanne Staab The Conneaut Lake Borough Council held the May public meeting with Council members Bill Eldridge, Billy Paris, John Chuey, Dick Holabaugh, Ken Haddex, Mike Krepps and Mayor Timothy Kaider in attendance. Councilwoman Penny Monahan was present via telephone. Secretary Beverly Mobley took the minutes and there were 5 citizens present. All stood to salute the American flag. For Public Comment, Sandy Eldridge stood to talk to Council about the town flower garden at the edge of the Borough limits. The Western PA Conservancy has given a grant to help install a watering system for the plants and flowers in the garden. The water line is to be installed by volunteers and will feature a weep system to refresh the plants. Sandy Eldridge also spoke about a flower sale to be held at downtown Conneaut Lake in the parking lot of Livingston’s Quality Meats. Moving on, the motions carried to pay all of the bills and to approve the April meeting minutes. Downtown work From the CLCDC, Councilman Bill Eldridge spoke about the Highway Occupancy Permit that is to be issued so that work can begin on the downtown beautification project. He also spoke about the land donation from the Moss Family, and the two appraisals that the Borough has - See Land page 2 CL Park memories recalled

Written by Roseanne Staab The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society met for the May meeting at Station #5 on Rt. 618. Board member Chuck Groger welcomed the audience of 35 people, as President Julia Catalano was absent. Present were Jane Smith, Jean Shanley, Bill Rhodes, and Bobbi and Dr. Moyers. Jean Shanley made some brief announcements about some exciting upcoming events hosted by the Historical Society. These include the Historical Museum being open on weekends from 2 pm to 5 pm, and featuring the fabulous Skee Ball machine from Conneaut Lake Park. There is an historical Walking Tour on June 10th, which will travel from Ice House Park to the Historical Museum, in downtown Conneaut Lake. Retired Colonel David White is the host of the tour. On June 24th, the Classic Wooden Boat Show will display unique water craft in Ice House Park. And on July 8th, the annual Classic Car Cruise-in will be held from 10 am to 3 pm, at the Museum. The famous Liberty II fires up her engines on-site, at noon sharp. August 6th, at Fireman’s Beach launches the 2nd annual Paddle Fest Kayak Race, launch time is 9 am, with prizes, trophies, and food. Jean Shanley announced that she, her sister, Jane, and their brother, Chuck, were the guest speakers for the evening with 125 years of Memories at Conneaut Lake Park as the topic. The Groger Family once resided inside Conneaut Lake Park for some 24 years. - See CL page 15 Read more in this weeks issue. For additional details about these stories , as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, , newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper. ADVERTISERS SALUTE CASH SPRING PLAYOFF

NICOLLS & AUCTIONS SALE JUNE 8! PG. 20!

EVANNUAL STEAK AND EGG BREAKFAST