Conneaut Lake News

- Photo supplied



NEW OWNER - Rich Purdy is the new owner of the former Linda Oliver State Farm office, 407, E. Erie St., Linesville. The Rich Purdy State Farm office is open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday. Purdy spent 8 years in the Army and also worked at Auto Zone for 14 years with Purdy saying his goal is to help people. He intends to support community events. He is married, has two children, and resides in the Greenville area. He is a graduate of Thiel College, Greenville. Have an insurance question - auto, home, life - stop by and talk with Purdy.