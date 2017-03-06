Conneaut Lake News

YMCA seeks ok for school program

Written by David Schaef

The Meadville Family YMCA is seeking an okay from the Conneaut School District to hold an after school program at Conneaut Lake and Conneaut Valley Elementary Schools to begin this fall .

Representatives of the YMCA addressed school directors when they met in work session Wednesday evening with all 9 board members present.

The Conneaut community is a part of the service area for the Meadville YMCA, it was explained with the YMCA impacting more than 1,550 families in the Conneaut Lake, Conneautville, Linesville, Hartstown and Atlantic areas through programs and memberships, they reported.

Parent requests for a before and after school program in the Conneaut School District have spurred the YMCA to reach out to the school district to meet those needs.

Gym and cafeteria areas would be ideal places to host the after school programs while classrooms could be used should the gym be used for other school activities like a school intramural program.

Supervisors frustrated about bridge replacement

Written by Roseanne Staab

Conneaut Township held the February public meeting with Supervisor George Greig leading the salute to the American flag. Supervisors Josh Fusco and Timothy Greig were in attendance and Secretary Telce Varee took the minutes. There were 3 citizens present.

The January meeting minutes were approved, along with the receipts and expenditures.

Supervisor George Greig began with the Road Report and the new plow truck that the township has purchased.

The Road Crew would like a “shovel shelf” to be installed on the back of the new truck to make dispersal of stone onto the roadway easier.

They would also like D-rings for the sand spreader to be installed, for secure and easy installation and of the spreader.

