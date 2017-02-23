Conneaut Lake News

Flooding basements hot CV boro topic

Written by Lissa Houserman

Directly after minutes from the previous monthly meeting of Conneautville Borough Council were approved, Mayor Allen Clark recognized CASH FFA (Future Farmers of America) members.

He presented a certificate to the group in honor of the 70th anniversary of the organization. The mayor also acknowledged National Boy Scout Day. (For pictures please see The Community News dated February 20, 2017.)

Council President Gene Bocan spoke up in order to recognize the efforts of FFA adviser Ellen Aurand, who is retiring this year after 35 years of dedication. Bocan stated that Aurand has been an outstanding asset to the program and to the community in general.

Flooding issue

A resident, Randy Hulley, approached council in order to share information pertaining to a severe flooding issue that has been unfolding.

Linesville hires a new policeman

Written by David Schaef

Linesville borough Council hired a new part-time police officer when they met in monthly session February 21, a week later than normal as they cancelled thier meeting first set for February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The hiring was recommended by Police Chief Rob Johnson, who noted the pending resignation of a part-time officer who is taking a full time job in the Titusville area.

Donald Carr, who is the new hire, brings 30 years of police experience with him, most from the Atlanta, GA area.

Carr is retired but wanted something to do, to keep busy and keep his police credentials active, according to the police chief who added Carr lives in the Erie area where he grew up.

A second Linesville part-time officer has also applied for full time work elsewhere and is a candidate for that position.

Sadsbury battles ongoing blight matters

Written by ROSEANNE STAAB

Sadsbury Township held the February public meeting with Supervisor Kevin VanHonk leading the salute to the American flag. Supervisors Lyle Hoovler and Bonnie Smith were in attendance. Secretary Rose Mumau took the minutes and there were no citizens present.

Attorney R. Charles Thomas addressed some blight issues in the township.

He had sent letters to two property owners, one on Lake Road and one on Louderman Road.

The house on Lake Road had burned to the ground more than a year ago, and the chimney had collapsed there.

Some dead cars had been removed, but there is still other debris laying around.

