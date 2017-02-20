Conneaut Lake News

North Shenango Township held the February public meeting with Supervisor Dan Dickey leading the salute to the American flag. Supervisor Eloise Settlemyre was present. Supervisor Bill Emerick was present via telephone. Secretary Donna Kean took the minutes and there were 4 citizens present.

For the Code Enforcement Report, CO Don Ott reminded the Board of several blight cases pending before DJ Rita Marwood, but these have been continued until April, due to the weather.

Some blighted properties have been cleaned up slightly, but others are still in a state of junk and non-maintenance. These property owners have been put on notice.

CO OTT announced that he is in possession of a flying drone, and that he will begin using it - once the weather breaks to view properties for blight.

