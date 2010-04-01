Conneaut Lake News

- Photo supplied



NEW BOOTS - The Linesville VFW hosted a showing of the movie New Boots - narrated by Chuck Rudler of Linesville, who spoke of his serving in the Army during World War II including his time as a prisoner of war. Narrator and MC John Beagle said Rudler’s story is the story of thousands who served in that war. The film was made in the Linesville area with re-enactors from as far away as Columbus, OH, and St. Mary’s. It is a touching and deeply moving story attesting to man’s ability to survive horrendous conditions. In photo above, from left is Rudler, and fellow veterans Shyrl Hood, Bill Brooks and John Beagle who is wearing Rudler’s WW II coat.