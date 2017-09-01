Conneaut Lake News

- Photo supplied



PENGUIN TIME - Children who attended the January 25 Story Hour at Linesville Public Library are shown above as the children enjoyed Penguin’s Day! What is black and white and waddles from side to side and likes to eat fish? A Penguin! Penguins are birds that cannot fly! Children made penguins from paper and paper cups. For other happenings at the library see column on page 12 where a painting is being raffled off, an Easter Basket raffle is planned, a Reading Club will soon meet among many other items of activity.