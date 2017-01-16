Conneaut Lake News

Conneaut School Directors voted 9-0 to stay within state guidelines as the budget is prepared for the year to begin July 1 when directors met in monthly session January 11.

By law school districts have to vote by a date in January - this one January 26 - whether they will look to raise taxes above certain state guidelines or whether they will keep taxes below that amount.

The motion by David Schaef, seconded by Jamie Hornstein, means if the district would raise taxes at all, it would be within the state ACT 1 index of 3.4% or up to 1.7 mills. Any amount over that must go to the voters.

It is unlikely that the district will raise taxes at all this year with budget preparations at the board level to begin in earnest in February.

Read more in this weeks issue.

