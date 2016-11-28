Conneaut Lake News

- David Schaef photo



IT’S ALL IN FUN - At the recent Donkey Basketball game, sponsored by the Spanish Club at Conneaut Area Senior High - a fund raiser to be able to travel to Puerto Rico this upcoming summer - children, ages 12 and under, had a chance to ride the donkeys. In photo above, CASH senior, football player, and Marine recruit Isaiah Gillette [R] helps a rider and keeps a watchful eye. Gillette earned football All Star team second honors for his play this season. The Spanish Club thanks all who attended this major fund raiser.