Jody Sperry resigning school board post

Written by David Shaef

Long term Conneaut School board member Jody Sperry is resigning her school board post on the Conneaut School Board effective January 10, as she has moved from the district.

Her resignation is posted on the school board agenda for action on the noted January 10, date, which will effectively end over 16 years of school board service including 10 as school board president.

She is well known in school board circles throughout the state due to her involvement with many committees, hearings, and meetings to include serving on a number of Pennsylvania School Board Association committees and officer positions.

She has been a strong advocate for public schools that took her to Harrisburg and many meetings with state representative and others. She testified before various state committees and was always a supporter of public education.

Her resignation will see the Conneaut School Board lose nearly 50 years of knowledge and experience when coupled with the loss of David Schaef on the same board as Schaef’s term ended Dec. 1, 2017, - Schaef over 33 years and Sperry pushing 18 years.

Once Sperry’s resignation is acted upon, the Conneaut School Directors will have 30 days to fill the position from residents and voters living in the Region III area of Conneaut Lake Borough, and the townships of Sadsbury, Greenwood, and East Fallowfield.

North Shenango supervisor resigns post, remaining supervisors say not seeking applicants

Written by Roseanne Staab

Apparently the sunshine doesn’t shine in North Shenango Township, since after the entire Reorganization meeting and the regular monthly public meeting, both held January 2, Supervisor Bill Emerick announced his official resignation from the Board of Supervisors by pulling out a letter and reading it aloud.

There had just been an election in November of 2017, and rumors had circulated through- out the township that Emerick would be resigning. The gentry who frequent local restaurants in the Espyville area had been speculating for months as to when Emerick would be resign- ing.

Emerick read the resignation letter to the Board and citizens of North Shenango Township, citing his honor at serving. In the letter, he thanked the citizens for allowing him to function in the office as Supervisor these many years, and that he considered it a privilege.

The motion carried, with re- grets, to accept Emerick’s resignation.

West Fallowfield elects officers for year

Written by CHRISTY LINDSAY

West Fallowfield Township Su- pervisors adopt resolution oppos- ing House Bill 1620

West Fallowfield Township held its annual state-mandated annual reorganization meeting on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Temporary Chair- man Marguerite Scullin called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Supervisors Cecil Courtney and Jim Saulsbery at- tended, as did Secretary/Treasurer Brenda Williams. Three residents were present.

There were no public comments.

Courtney nominated Scullin Permanent Chairman; Saulsbery seconded.

Scullin nominated Saulsbery Vice Chairman; Courtney seconded.

Scullin nominated Courtney Road Master; Saulsbery seconded. Scullin nominated temporary secretary/treasurer Brenda Williams as permanent Secretary/Treasurer for 2018. Courtney seconded. The following officers and companies were presented as a group and voted on by supervisors:

