Thousands of dollars asked for by athletics

Written by David Shaef

Requests for hundreds of thousands of dollars were heard by the members of the Conneaut School District Athletic Ad Hoc Committee meeting in session last Tuesday in the library of Conneaut Area Senior High School - a number of which has been heard before by past committee members at similar meetings.

School board president Dot Luckock chaired the meeting with fellow board member and ad hoc committee member Kathy Klink in attendance; Don Ellis, Jr. was absent. Conneaut Schools Superintendent Jarrin Sperry was also present.

Some 20 members of the coaching staff and principals were in attendance in addition to several members of the public.

CASH athletic director John Acklin indicated there were a number of priorities at the high school including more parking, a field house, and artificial turf - all of which requires money, a lot of money.

Conneaut Lake borough council appoints Michael B. Kribbs to vacancy

Written by Roseanne Staab



Conneaut Lake Borough Council convened a special meeting on January 18, 2018, for the purpose of appointing a new Council member.

The seat, vacated by Ken Haddix was open, and the special meeting had been advertised in a local newspaper for those interested in serving on Council.

Haddix has moved out of the Borough and is no longer eligible to hold the seat.

The special meeting had to be held within 30 days to appoint a new Council member.

Council Chairman Dick Holabaugh opened the meeting with the salute to the American flag.

Council members present included Mayor John O’Grady, Penny Monahan, Mike Krepps, Bill Eldridge, and John Chuey. Absent was Councilman Billy Paris.

Secretary Beverly Mobley took the minutes, Solicitor Jeff Millin provided legal counsel, and there were 2 citizens in attendance.

Holabaugh announced that 2 citizens had submitted resumes and letters of interest to the Borough, regarding the open Council position.

Summit supervisors reorganize for year

Written by Roseanne Staab

Summit Township held the mandatory January Reorganization meeting with Supervisor Bill Agnew leading the salute to the American flag. Supervisors Lud Zarembinski and Jerauld Smith were in attendance, and Secretary Cindy McCoy took the minutes. There was 1 citizen present.

The following motions carried by unanimous vote to appoint officials, personnel, pay rates, fees, schedules, and compensation:

To the position of Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Bill Agnew; for Vice-Chairman, Lud Zarembinski; for Secretary/Treasurer, Cindy McCoy; for Assistant Secretary without pay, Jerauld Smith; and Bond for township Secretary set at $225,000.

Monthly meetings will be held at 10956 Plum Street, Harmonsburg; that First National Bank and PLGIT be retained as depositories; Mileage reimbursement rate set at .54.5 cents per mile;

Qualifying reimbursements will be made to those who attend the State and County Officials Conventions and approved training sessions; that Berkheimer Tax Collection Agency be appointed by the Crawford County Tax Collection Committee as EIT, Wage Tax Collector, with commissions, with Berkheimer serving as Tax Hearing Officer, and Cindy McCoy serving as Delegate to CCTC, with Rose Mumau and Jill Dunlap as alternates;

that Stephanie Turlij, as proposed by the Summit Board of Supervisors, appoint Patti Franz as Deputy Tax Collector, to collect and settle taxes should the elected Tax Collector be unable to fulfill obligation of duty;

