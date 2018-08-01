The North Shenango Presbyterian Church presented a beautiful Christmas Eve service with music and singing. Violins, drums, and keyboards accompanied a male vocal duo who sang old-fashioned Christmas hymns. Pictured are: front l-r: Megan Tilton, Anyanna Grant; center l-r: Jonathan Moschell, Naloni Grant; back l-r: Steven Urchek, Lynn Niemi, Austin Blair, Anika Grant, Geri Godina, and John McQuiston-Herrmann.