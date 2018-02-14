CELEBRATE WITH US - We, at The Community News, are celebrating our 31st birthday. We first

published on February 10, 1987. We thank and salute all area businesses and others who have supported The Community News through advertising, subscriptions, and supplying information. Local businesses herein account for more than 700 years of serving the local community! Support them with your business and shopping. Local businesses keep money in the local communities, they hire local people, and support many local causes. Happy anniversaries to one and all.